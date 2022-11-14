Jennifer Aniston Paid Tribute to The Actor’s Father, Who Died at The Age of 89

“I am so grateful that you went to soar into heaven in peace — and without pain. And 11.11 no less! You’ve always had the perfect timing. Now this number will always be even more important to me. I will love you until the end of time. Don’t forget to visit.”

In response to the post , Reese Witherspoon wrote: “I am sending you all my angels. I love you, sister.” Jennifer Lopez added: “I send you love and strength.”

The late actor was best known for playing Victor Kiriakis on the NBC daytime drama Days of Our Lives for more than 30 years after he was cast in 1985.

Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston. We love you John. Your legend will live on.

For this role in 2017, he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award as Best Supporting Actor. Earlier this year, he received the Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Along with “Days of Our Lives,” John also starred in the films “In Search of Tomorrow,” “The West Wing,” “Gilmore Girls,” “Star Trek: Voyager” and “Mad Men.”

John is survived by his daughter Jennifer, son Alexander and his wife Sherry Rooney.