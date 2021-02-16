Jennifer Aniston in a relationship with a mysterious man?

American actress Jennifer Aniston has reportedly found love with a very mysterious man. And it wouldn’t be Brad Pitt!

Jennifer Aniston would no longer be a heart to take! The star of the Friends series is said to share her life with a man of a very mysterious identity. Brad Pitt is therefore not her boyfriend …

Speculation never ends around Jennifer Aniston’s love life! Indeed, Internet users want to know: does she live with a partner? Or is she still single?

According to our colleagues from the Daily Star, this Monday, February 15, the one who lent her features to Rachel Green in Friends is no longer a heart to take. Thus, the pretty 52-year-old blonde would share her life with a man!

So, the American actress would be in a relationship with a “very handsome man”. At this time, her identity has not yet been revealed. Is he a public figure? Suspense …

However, “they still have tons of things in common,” a source told InTouch. Before adding: “He’s down to earth, handsome, he makes her laugh and he makes her feel safe. She trusts him. ”

One thing is for sure, is that her new darling would never have enjoyed the series that put him in the spotlight. After all, she couldn’t please everyone!

Besides, this is what Jennifer Aniston would have loved about him! The anonymous person explained that “one of the best things” about their relationship is “that he was never a fan of the show or his friends, which she found so important.”

JENNIFER ANISTON: WHAT ABOUT BRAD PITT, SO?

In any case, this information about Jennifer Aniston and her new love affair is quite surprising. And for good reason, Internet users lent him a new relationship with Brad Pitt!

Indeed, the actress and the star of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood were a legendary couple in the 2000s. So, everyone hoped to see them together again.

In fact, some believed they had put the cover back after discovering a photo of Jennifer Aniston. Thus, the pretty blonde had photographed herself in her dressing room, during the shoot.

Behind her was a man, in the middle of a nap. However, the head was not visible. So, it took no more for his fans to imagine that this man was none other than Brad Pitt.

It must be said that this hypothesis was probable! Indeed, the two actors were not very far from each other at the time. As proof, the pretty 51-year-old blonde was filming the second season of The Morning Show series, in Los Angeles.

Maddox’s father, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox, was shooting the movie Bullet Train. Thus, the two ex were on the same ground. So, they could have met in the dressing room after a long day of filming …