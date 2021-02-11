Jennifer Aniston: has come a long way since Friends!

52-year-old actress Jennifer Aniston has come a long way since her first appearance in the Friends series! We’ll give you more details.

On September 22, 1994, the Americans made the acquaintance of a group of 6 friends to whom they soon became attached. In fact, the first episode of Friends brings together 21.5 million viewers in front of their screens.

That same day, a young bride runs away from her wedding and pushes the door of a New York café. This mysterious woman, answering the first name of Rachel, is embodied by the young actress Jennifer Aniston.

You should know, however, that this is not the actress’s first role. Indeed, the young woman bathes in comedy from an early age. Her father is also a well-known actor across the Atlantic.

At only 16, she was already playing in the series Des jours et des vies. She will then go on full of small roles before landing the one that will take her career off the ground!

It is by playing Rachel Green that Jennifer Aniston will therefore become an essential face of comedies. In fact, the beautiful actress took a long time to pull away from her character in Friends.

In 10 seasons and 236 episodes, the character of Rachel becomes a true fashion icon. Indeed, women all over the world will copy her style.

The young woman becomes a staple of TV and red carpets! Besides, she will be rewarded for her work. We tell you more.

JENNIFER ANISTON, A CAREER AND A FULL LIFE

Jennifer Aniston has therefore been able to charm the public with her interpretation of the pretty New Yorker. In 2001, she received the People’s Choice Award for best actress in a comedy series.

In 2003, the young woman will also receive a new award for her talents as an actress. This time, the young blonde is awarded the Golden Globe for best actress!

A prestigious award that all series actors dream of! The young woman seems overwhelmed with happiness thanks to her career.

On the heart, the pretty blonde had a beautiful love affair with actor Brad Pitt. Together, they will form one of the most glamorous couples in Hollywood.

After 7 years of love, the couple eventually split up. In 2011, Jennifer Aniston found love in the arms of Justin Theroux, whom she met on the set of Peace, Love and more if affinities.

The two lovers get married in 2015 before leaving two and a half years later. Today the young woman does not seem to have found love again.

What if several tabloids have said that she and Brad Pitt are together again. It is not so. The two actors are just simple friends.

This Thursday, February 11, the pretty blonde blows out her 52nd candle! We therefore wish him a happy birthday.