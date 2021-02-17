Jennifer Aniston had a terrible birthday?

According to a tabloid and an anonymous source, actress Jennifer Aniston would have spent her 52nd birthday completely alone.

A tabloid has reported that Jennifer Aniston is not in the mood to celebrate her 52th birthday. This is because she expected to have children at that age.

The Life & Style tabloid insisted that as she approached her 52nd birthday, Jennifer Aniston was full of regrets and therefore was in no mood to party.

A source said the star could go “days without speaking to anyone”. Before adding, “When she’s not working, she stays home with her dogs and watches TV shows.”

Jennifer Aniston has also reportedly given up all kinds of love life. “Jen refuses to prepare for dates. And it is no longer close to dating apps, “says the source.

The ongoing covid pandemic has had an effect on Jennifer Aniston’s party plans this year. However, the source said there were deeper issues. Ouch!

“Covid has of course changed the way we celebrate. But it goes further than that, ”she explained. “Jen just doesn’t feel it this year. So, it will probably be the loneliest birthday she can remember. While Aniston’s famous friends “all want to see her,” she “has withstood an intimate and socially distant reunion.”

JENNIFER ANISTON WANTED CHILDREN!

As noted above, the problem runs deeper. “She really thought she would be settling in with kids at 52. She feels emotional about it, which is why she doesn’t want to be with anyone, ”the source concluded.

The actress has said in the past that she wants to have children. “Yes, I could become a mother one day. If I ever do, I’ll be the first to let you know. But I’m not looking for motherhood because I feel incomplete in a way, as our celebrity news culture would lead us all to believe, ”Jennifer Aniston told The Huffington Post in 2016.

Here, the young woman therefore wanted to denounce the tabloids which affirm “that women are somehow incomplete, unsuccessful or unhappy if they are not married with children”. On the other hand, Jennifer Aniston leads the life she enjoys, despite having no children.

The proof ! The day after her birthday, the latter posted a photo of herself on the beach. In the caption of the photo, she wrote: “Thanks everyone for the love yesterday! I wish I could hug each of you. “.

One thing is certain, Jennifer is aware of her success. Anyway, we wish him a very happy birthday!