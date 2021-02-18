Jennifer Aniston desperate to stay tan all year round?

Shock! Rumors say Jennifer Aniston is no longer attractive and looks too orange due to her obsession with being 24 hour tan!

Bad Buzz today for Jennifer Aniston! According to sources close to the star, she will do anything to stay tan all year round and is almost orange!

According to Globe, recent photos of Jennifer Aniston show her skin has turned to a weird shade of orange. Shock!

Followed by more than 36 million fans on her Instagram account, the famous FRIENDS actress is still unanimous on the web! But there are new rumors … Indeed, she would not be as attractive as she once was due to her obsession with tanning …

“She’s got her spray tan on the speed dial. She convinced the rituals of tanning to make her look decades younger. This tanning spray has become an obsession! Plus, it smells and isn’t very attractive! », Declared the source. To be clear, Jennifer Aniston doesn’t care how she smells as long as she can tan!

Indeed, the source specifies that spray tanning really has a very distinct smell! But that’s not all !

“For those close to Jen, it’s something you just have to get used to and not notice after a while. The problem is that it turns orange … “he says afterwards!

Jennifer Aniston ready to do anything to stay tan all year round?

JENNIFER ANISTON: PROUD TO BE ONE OF THE FIRST TO TRY SPRAY TAN

To put it simply, Jennifer Aniston loves being tanned more than anything! In fact, the source also said she was one of the first celebrities to try spray tan!

“Jen is happy to be ahead of everyone else. She’s been doing this for years, rain or shine, and it boosts her confidence to know she has a summer glow in the middle of winter. She likes herself best when she’s dark gold all over. »Said the source.

But beauty comes at a price, even among the stars! “All of her crazy beauty treatments are costing her $ 50,000 a month. But she can certainly afford it! »He was entrusted! A very nice sum say-so!

Jennifer Aniston’s facialist Toska Husted also revealed last year that the actress loves tanning! “Jennifer was doing a lot of spray tanning, which I told her about because it clogs your pores. We did a lot of exfoliation to get that out, and she said, “You don’t let me sunbathe, so I used a self-tanner, and now I can’t use it anymore.” she then declared to Pop Sugar.

However, there is no indication on the networks that the pretty blonde has turned too orange due to her alleged obsession with spray tan! To be continued !