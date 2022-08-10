Jennette McCurdy hopes that Ariana Grande will read her memoirs and talk about her friendship with Miranda Cosgrove

After detailing her supposedly stormy days on Nickelodeon in her new book, Jennette McCurdy hopes that former co-stars Ariana Grande and Miranda Cosgrove won’t be afraid to pick up a copy of the book “I’m Glad My Mom Died.”

“I don’t know if she’s going to read the book or not,” McCurdy, 30, told Entertainment Tonight of Grande, 29, on Tuesday, August 9. — But I think it’s really entertaining reading, no matter who you are. so I hope she does.”

Former colleagues of Sam and Kat, who first crossed paths while working on their shows, iCarly and Victorious, starred in one season of their spin-off from 2013 to 2014, when Grande’s musical career took off.

“Ariana misses working in pursuit of her music career while I’m playing with a box. I’m angry about it. I’m mad at her. I envy her. For several reasons,” McCurdy wrote on Tuesday. “So now every time she misses work, it feels like a personal attack. …From that moment on, I didn’t love her. She couldn’t like me.”

The iCarly graduate wrote that she “broke down” when the “Thank You Next” singer “walked in whistling with excitement because she had spent the previous evening playing charades at Tom Hanks’ house.”

“I could handle the success of a pop star, but hanging out with Sheriff Woody, with Forrest, damn it, Gump? This has gone too far,” she wrote. “So now every time she misses work, it feels like a personal attack. Every time something exciting happens to her, I feel like she’s robbed me of that experience.”

Jennette McCurdy and Miranda Cosgrove at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theater on September 15, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.

While McCurdy had kinder words about her “sister” Cosgrove, with whom she co-starred for 6 seasons on iCarly, she made a number of accusations against creator Dan Schneider and an alleged injury on set.

Although Grande has yet to comment on the book publicly, Cosgrove told The New York Times that she didn’t know what McCurdy was going through when they were kids.

“You don’t expect things like that from a person in a room who makes everyone laugh,” she said. “When you’re young, you’re so in your head. You can’t imagine that the people around you are experiencing a much harder struggle.”

McCurdy, for her part, told ET that she’s “totally still talking” to Drake and Josh’s alumni, but “not as much as before.”

“The last I heard from her, she said she was so excited to read it and sent a very supportive text about reading the book. I can’t wait for her to read this. I think she’ll really like it. I think she will laugh a lot. I think it will touch… a lot,” McCurdy said. “I’m madly in love with Miranda. I will always be. She holds a special place in my heart. She helped me grow as a person and heal as a person, and I hope I did the same for her. I just really love her.”

“I’m glad my mom died” is already available.