Jennette McCurdy Calls Out Nickelodeon’s Double Standards for Her and Costar “Sam and Kat” Ariana Grande: “That was the Moment I Broke down”

Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande. Shutterstock (2)

Reflection on her part. Jennette McCurdy talks about her personal and professional life in her upcoming memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” which recounts her tumultuous time on Nickelodeon.

Shocking TV outings

The former 30-year-old actress became famous for playing Sam Puckett in iCarly from 2007 to 2012. After the show ended, McCurdy reprised her role in the series “Sam and Kat”. The series, which ran from 2013 to 2014, also starred Ariana Grande in her victorious role as Valentine the Cat.

In an excerpt from her book, first published in The New York Times, McCurdy stated that Nickelodeon treated her differently than her co-star, 29.

According to the California native, the network did not allow her to explore other career opportunities while working on Sam & Cat, which did not apply to Grande. “What really upset me was that Ariana came in whistling with excitement because she had spent the previous evening playing charades at Tom Hanks’ house,” McCurdy recalled. “That was the moment I broke down.”

Stars who have regretted taking on certain roles for years

The Zoey 101 graduate also claimed that after the show’s cancellation, she declined a $300,000 offer not to publicly discuss her time at Nickelodeon. McCurdy landed the lead role in the short-lived Netflix series “Between” before deciding to retire from the industry.

Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande. Frank Michelotta/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The former singer previously spoke about her decision to leave the cinema. “I quit a few years ago because I didn’t want to do it initially,” she explained on an episode of her podcast “Empty Inside” in March 2021. — I am so ashamed of the roles I played in the past. … I resent my career in many ways. I feel so dissatisfied with the roles I’ve played and felt like it was the shoddiest, most embarrassing [thing].”

McCurdy continued: “I participated in the show I participated in from the age of 13 to 21, and by the age of 15 I was already embarrassed. My friends at 15 didn’t say, “Oh, cool, you’re on this Nickelodeon show.” It was embarrassing. I believe that if you are proud of your roles, you will get a completely different experience in acting.”

Stars who decided to leave the cinema

Read the article

At the time, the podcast host detailed how she started auditioning for the role because of her mother Debra McCurdy. After Debra’s death in 2013, Jennet decided to finally retire from cinema. “With her death, a lot of ideas for my life kind of died, and it was a separate path— and certainly a difficult one,” she admitted.

In another excerpt from “I’m glad my mom died,” Jennet said that she does not rule out returning. “Now I am surrounded by people who are so supportive and so loving,” she wrote. “It makes me cry with joy. I feel safe. I feel so much trust and so much openness.”

“I’m Glad My mom Died” will be released on Tuesday, August 9.

Nickelodeon did not immediately respond to Us Weekly’s request for comment.