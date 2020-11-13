Jenna Sommers’ hole in her plan causes anger among fans

The Vampire Diaries was created by Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson and ran for eight seasons on The CW. The success of the series can be attributed to its attractive cast and its ability to put a unique spin on the typical teenage story.

In one of the series’ most heartbreaking moments, Elena was left defenseless and forced to watch Klaus murder Jenna during the penultimate episode of The Vampire Diaries season 2, “As She Died.”

Jenna’s fate was confirmed during season 3 of The Vampire Diaries. Esther assured Elena that Jenna was not on the Other Side.

“You can console yourself knowing that your aunt is not where I was. She does not know the torment of the Other Side.”

Esther, the original witch from The Vampire Diaries went on to say that even though she was turned into a vampire, she remained pure and knows peace … which is all we can hope for.

Sara Canning briefly reprized her role as Jenna during season 5 of The Vampire Diaries. Everyone came together to celebrate the final moments of the life of Katherine, who was dying of old age.

During the final moments of The Vampire Diaries series finale, Elena’s death allowed her to reunite with most of her family, including her adoptive parents Miranda and Grayson, her biological father John Gilbert, and Jenna.



