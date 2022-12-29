Jenna Ortega said she missed a line from the script of the fourth episode of “Wednesday.”

The fourth episode of the popular Netflix show called Woe, What A Night attracted especially much attention with a viral scene in which Wednesday dances to The Cramps’ song “Goo Goo Muck” at Rave’N Dance at Nevermore Academy. Earlier in the episode, she noticed a dress in a shop window that she liked, and which the Creature stole.

In a Netflix question and answer, Ortega revealed that she had to say, “My God, I’m going crazy over the dress, I literally hate myself.”

“And I was shocked because it sounded like… it was just a bunch of little things like that. I felt like we were able to avoid a lot of dialogue by trying to make her sound human,” Ortega said [via Metro].

Ortega has previously admitted to speaking out when parts of Wednesday’s script contradicted her own vision of the character. She was critical of the plot of the love triangle in the series, going so far as to oppose the writers about it. “To be honest, I’m going to fight this love triangle so hard because I’m just being protective,” she said. “I don’t think Wednesday will ever end up in a love triangle.”

She also expressed her support for sending her character with her sweet, quirky girlfriend Enid Sinclair, a couple that fans have dubbed “Venkler.” “In an ideal world, [Wednesday and Enid] would be something special,” Ortega said.

The show’s creators, Al Gough and Miles Millar, have since commented on whether they ever considered the possibility of a romantic rapprochement between the two characters. “We are open to everything. We want to explore this friendship in every way, but we’re not going to do that, this is where you get it wrong sometimes because of fans and stuff like that, so we’re just really open to see how these characters and this friendship develop. This friendship is the key to our vision of the show.”