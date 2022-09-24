Jenna Ortega Gives Thing an Ultimatum in Wednesday Clip

On Wednesday, Netflix released a clip from the upcoming series featuring the classic “Addams Family” character Creature. Check it out above.

In the clip, Wednesday (played by Jenna Ortega) offers the severed hand an ultimatum after she catches him spying on her at the request of her parents.

“My parents don’t worry about me,” says Wednesday in the video. “These are evil puppeteers who want to pull my strings even from afar.”

Wednesday offers her a choice: either to be stuck at her desk until the end of the semester, “spoiling her nails and her smooth, elastic skin,” or to swear “her undying loyalty to me,” to which she responds with a bow.

“Our first task is to escape from this teenage purgatory,” commands Wednesday. “Of course I have a plan, and it starts now.”

The series stars Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as Morticia and Gomez Addams, as well as Gwendoline Christie as the formidable principal Larissa Weems.

Netflix described the series as an “investigative supernatural mystery” that recounts the years of Wednesday Addams when he was a student at Nevermore Academy.

The description reads: “Wednesday is trying to master her emerging psychic abilities, thwart the monstrous string of murders that terrorized the local town, and unravel the supernatural mystery that quarreled with her parents 25 years ago — and all this during her new and very complicated relationship in Nevermore. ”

The series was created by showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who also serve as executive producers along with Tim Burton, Gail Berman, Kayla Alpert and Steve Stark.

All of Wednesday’s episodes will be released on Netflix on November 23, 2022.

