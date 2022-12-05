Jenna Ortega and Millie Bobby Brown Have The Same Requirements For The Films “Wednesday” and “Stranger Things.”

Jenna Ortega is to Wednesday what Millie Bobby Brown is to “Stranger Things.” Both actresses impressed us with their talent at such a young age. Imagining any of the shows without a corresponding actress is almost as terrible as eating a Thanksgiving turkey without dressing, especially in the case of Jenna Ortega, whose real identity is synonymous with her character from the Wednesday Addams movie. If we were to offer you a popular quiz, asking who from the Addams and Jenna Ortega Environment performed autopsies of small dead animals, you would probably be mistaken.

november is millie bobby brown and jenna ortega's month pic.twitter.com/dNo7JBQ1lY — َ (@milliesbiebs) September 29, 2022

Both “Wednesday” and “Stranger Things” are shows that have redefined what it means to be a successful project for the streaming giant. And Wednesday even broke the record of “Stranger Things”, which for many years remained the most popular show on Netflix. Although there has been no official confirmation, but at the moment no one doubts that there will be a second season on Netflix on Wednesday. And when that happens, Jenna Ortega has a request very similar to Millie Bobby Brown’s.

What do the leading Netflix actresses Jenna Ortega and Millie Bobby Brown want?

Jenna Ortega, largely in sync with her inner goth girl, wants darker themes to be revealed in the second season on Wednesday. Are we surprised? The previous season had already dealt with murders, a carnivorous monster and digging graves. However, it did not mention the criminal injustice that Xavier Thorpe faced, but this is not relevant.

‘Wednesday’ breaks the record for the most hours viewed in a single week for an English-language series on Netflix (341.23 million). It surpasses previous record holder ‘Stranger Things 4.’ pic.twitter.com/2q3BsdGLY4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 29, 2022

The fact is that the 20-year-old actress Wednesday said: “I think I want it to continue in the direction of an antihero, not a typical hero.”

Her expectations are very similar to those of British actress Millie Bobby Brown during the promotion of season 4 of the TV series “Stranger Things”. Brown said, “We should be Game of Thrones,” as reported by Nobel Borines.

The actress said that more characters of “Stranger Things” should be killed in the upcoming season. Not to mention that Brown also figuratively stated that, in her opinion, Eddie Murphy should have died during her Vanity Fair lie detector test. Despite the fact that the requirements are not identical, the final product of both should lead to a brilliant masterpiece. Fans are looking forward to the upcoming season of both shows.

