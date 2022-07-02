Jena Frums claims that Jason Derulo cheated on her before breaking up: “No one aspires to be a single mother”

Almost a year after Jason Derulo and Jena Frums broke off their relationship, she told about their story.

“I wouldn’t call myself a whore,” 28—year-old Frums wrote in an Instagram comment on Thursday, June 30. than being in a relationship and constantly facing disrespect, deception and lies. Or is it better to stay and keep quiet so that people like you… approve?”

The social media influencer, who was first linked to the 32-year-old singer in March 2020, doubled down on his position in a second statement.

“Women really don’t deserve to be treated and judged the way they are. No one aspires to be a single mother,” she explained in an Instagram Story on Thursday. “This is the biggest grief and setback for me personally, knowing that I am alone in this. But if your non-negotiable things are put to the test, you will never find peace in this relationship.”

She added: “If the streets come first, I can’t change that, so stop blaming women as if we chose the life of a single mother. It’s fucking annoying. You don’t know what women go through to try to “make it work.” It’s never been about money or dating someone famous.”

Although Derulo has not yet publicly spoken out about her ex-partner’s claims, she has stated that she is “in love” and that they planned to conceive a 13-month-old son, Jason King, before his birth in May 2021.

“It didn’t work out, and life must go on. Leave me alone,” she concluded her statement on social media.

The “Talk Dirty” performer confirmed that the couple broke up in September 2021, almost four months after the birth of their first child.

“Jena and I have decided to separate,” Derulo wrote in a deleted statement on Twitter. “She’s a wonderful mother, but we feel that being apart at this time will allow us to become the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Please respect our privacy [at] this time.”

Although Derulo and the model continued to raise their son, they were not interested in showing his face on social media so soon after his birth.

“I’ve been very closed all this journey that has brought me so much peace,” Frooms wrote in an Instagram Story in May 2021. “MY choice is not to show my child’s face on the Internet. Many of you feel too entitled to express an opinion that NO ONE has asked. My baby is beautiful and 100 percent healthy, but currently my baby is completely new to this world. I don’t let the negative energy of social media affect the energy of my family. …Until then, keeping all this perfection for yourself to enjoy.”

Since then, the current exes have shared little Jason’s face in various social media updates.

Derulo did not immediately respond to Us Weekly’s request for comment.