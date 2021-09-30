“Jelly Effect” Unraveled: iPad Mini 6 Is Disassembled Revealing Possible Cause Of Screen Problem

Several users are reporting a “jelly effect” on the iPad mini 6’s screen that Apple considered normal when scrolling pages and apps on LCD screens. Today we can finally see what could be causing this problem by seeing the iPad mini 6 dismantled by iFixit.

The disassembly starts with the main component of the tablet: the screen. According to iFixit, the problem may have been caused by the way the display cable connector is mounted on the iPad mini 6.

The mount compares that on the iPad mini 4 the connector is mounted horizontally, whereas on the newer model the mount is done vertically, which determines how the screen is refreshed, causing a lag in the top and bottom area of ​​the screen.

https://youtu.be/OJQiu6TTx94

Despite this, iFixit mentions that this doesn’t exactly mean that Apple is saving money on its tablet screens, as testing indicated that lower quality screens could make this problem even more apparent.

Speaking of other components, we have a structure very similar to the iPad mini 4, with easy access to the battery connector, which is very well glued to the tablet’s chassis, making its removal difficult. In the end, the iPad mini 6 got a 3 out of 10 in the repairability item, which indicates that it’s better not to open the tablet to fix anything by yourself.