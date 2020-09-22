Jeison took advantage of his fight through the epidemic

Sometimes what is a problem for some is an advantage for others; in this case, Jeison Rosario took advantage of the pandemic situation to train without distractions and prepare for his fight against Jermell Charlo.

And it is that this Saturday will be held what looks to be one of the best functions of the year, since it will be for the unification of super welterweight titles, where the WBA and FIB belts of Rosario and the WBC of Charlo will be at stake.

The Dominican assured that far from being saddened by the isolation caused by the pandemic, it benefited him, since he will reach the commitment very strongly.

“To be honest, it has been easier to train during the pandemic. We have been able to focus more on preparing for this fight. With so many things closed, there is nothing we can do anyway other than train. When I got to training camp, I was interested in nothing more than preparing to beat Jermell Charlo, “he explained in an interview with Boxing Scene.

“I go from the gym to home and from home to the gym. Nothing else interests me. The last camp I had (for his fight against Julian Williams) was the first time I put in all the hard work necessary to get through a full training camp and achieve greatness. My body got used to it and it made things much easier for this camp, ”said the native of Santo Domingo.



