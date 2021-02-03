Jeffrey Dean Morgan reveals extreme security for filming

The popular The Walking Dead series has also been applying strict security protocols regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, so actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan reveals a photo of how all the actors on the set are doing.

The Walking Dead season 11 has yet to begin filming, but most of our favorite characters (alive) will soon be back to work in Georgia.

We’re in a pandemic though, and while the world of The Walking Dead has a completely different and fictional virus to worry about, the cast and crew prepared to guard against COVID-19 while filming the additional episodes of season 10.

For that reason, actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan along with the official Twitter account of The Walking Dead, have revealed how the cast members are protected with their mouth covers and face shields.

Living for these new #TWD bts pics from the bonus episodes 🥺 pic.twitter.com/AFKmP3FbjN — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) January 28, 2021

But, Dean Morgan, he’s not the only one featured in the post. Lauren Cohan is shown with her son on screen wearing the same COVID safety gear, albeit without disturbing anyone.

The promo video has shown Negan now free from his cage, there’s really no telling how Maggie (Lauren cohan) will react to seeing him. But, without a doubt there will be a confrontation between the two.