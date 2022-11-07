Jeffrey Dahmer’s Monster series has been renewed for two more seasons

The news has already caused a negative reaction.

Netflix has renewed the series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” for two more seasons.

The first season of the popular and controversial series focused on the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer, an American serial killer and sex offender who killed 17 men and boys.

However, with Dahmer’s story fully told in the first season, Netflix will now focus on other serial killers. According to Lad Bible, the next two series will focus on “other monstrous figures who have influenced society.”

As in the series “American Crime Story”, in each season the show will rotate to a different character and timeline.

Netflix announced it today (November 7), but fans are already speculating that the next season could be dedicated to either Ted Bundy or John Wayne Gacy.

The series has become one of the highest Netflix ratings in the English-language section. The series scored more than 1.35 billion hours of viewer views in the first month alone (on Variety), losing the record only to “Very Strange Cases”.

Given such success in the ratings, the streaming service has ordered two more seasons. Despite this popularity, the show was also one of the most controversial on the platform: it provoked both criticism and praise.

Following the record—breaking success of DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan will create two more parts dedicated to other monsters that have influenced society.

The second season of The Observer also got the green light!

However, fans are already calling for the streaming giant. The series, starring Evan Peters, has sparked controversy over its bloody and shocking story. He has faced criticism from the LGBTQ+ community, family members of Dahmer’s victims and members of the public.

After today’s announcement, social media users have already criticized this decision.

One user on Twitter called Netflix’s decision “despicable,” while another said the streaming giant was “cashing in” on the victims. Another tweeted: “STOP making shows glorifying serial killers! You add to the violence and sadistic behavior [so in the original].”

This is disgusting news. Exploiting victim stories because of “record success” when you could just lean on your really great art shows that didn’t hurt anyone, instead of canceling them. Winx, society, first murder, Wu assassins, space forces, archive 81 the list goes on

STOP making TV shows glorifying serial killers! You add to the violence and sadistic behavior

so you’ll all be cashing in on more victims and their families… I see you haven’t learned anything from the negative reaction you got the first time.

According to a synopsis created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the Netflix series was presented as “shedding light on the yet untold stories of Dahmer’s victims.”

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is streaming on Netflix.