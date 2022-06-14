Jeff Hardy: news of an arrest while drunk driving: Matt Hardy’s statement, footage from a police camera and the reaction of the AEW boss

Wrestling superstar Jeff Hardy is back in the news after his latest drunk driving arrest, which occurred in Florida. Originally, AEW invited the wrestler to team up with his brother Matt Hardy in an upcoming match at AEW: Dynamite, but it doesn’t seem to be in the plans at all after footage of the arrest became public when officers pulled their guns during the process. After all this news, both Matt Hardy and Tony Khan shared statements about the situation with Jeff Hardy, which we will discuss in detail below.

Matt Hardy supports Jeff Hardy

Matt Hardy was one of his brother’s most ardent supporters after Jeff Hardy was fired from WWE. At the time, Matt talked about how WWE handled Jeff’s firing, and even made fun of his brother’s infamous departure in the middle of a match from a home show on AEW. After the new details related to the arrest of Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy became more gloomy.

In a short tweet, Hardy shared with fans how he feels after the news and continued to express his support for his brother’s recovery.:

Yesterday’s news about my brother depressed me. Recovery is a non—linear process, and I will continue to do everything in my power to help my brother be healthy. Being healthy and feeling good is the most important thing for Jeff, his wife, children and our family at the moment.

Matt Hardy wants to help his brother in any way he can, and stressed that Jeff Hardy’s health is most important. No doubt he will continue to support him in whatever comes next and will try to help his brother get back into the wrestling ring so they can continue to have matches worthy of their past matches (which fans can revisit with a premium Peacock subscription). .

Footage of Jeff Hardy’s arrest has appeared online

TMZ Sports has obtained footage of Jeff Hardy being detained under the influence of alcohol, which captures an alarming scene. Officers approached Hardy’s car after successfully stopping him, but when he apparently refused to comply with their demands, several officers were seen with weapons at the ready and aiming at the car.

About a minute after the stop and after Hardy had a problem parking the car, the WWE vet agreed to get out of the car. After a short conversation, the police conducted a field sobriety test at a nearby parking lot. Hardy couldn’t keep his balance during the test, and the police handcuffed him and arrested him. TMZ reported that Hardy was three times over the legal limit for two readings, 0.294 and 0.291.

AEW’s Tony Khan reacts to Jeff Hardy’s arrest

AEW CEO Tony Khan did not immediately comment on the situation with Jeff Hardy, but fans wanted to see how he would react, given how much the wrestler’s on-screen future was under threat. As mentioned, the Hardys were originally part of the ranking match that was supposed to take place on June 15, but that’s no longer the case, and fans shouldn’t expect them to be tagged again within a set time period.

Tony Khan posted an official statement about the situation on Twitter and told what Jeff Hardy’s future at AEW depends on:

This afternoon we were able to resume contact with Jeff Hardy. AEW disapproves of Jeff’s alleged behavior. We made it clear to Jeff that we would help him get treatment for substance abuse problems, which he indicated he was open to receiving. Meanwhile, he is suspended from work without pay, and he can return to AEW only after successful completion of treatment and sobriety.

AEW’s offer to Jeff Hardy sounds similar to the deal WWE offered him when he was having problems with Vince McMahon and company, but at the time Hardy refused treatment. Hardy also declined WWE’s offer of induction into the Hall of Fame, so maybe he just didn’t want to work with McMahon’s organization on many fronts. This time he will probably be more receptive, since, according to the statement, he will not be accepted back to AEW, and now he will be paid until he completes treatment and becomes sober again. Until then, he will be away from television, and fans will have to wait and see when he can return and what he can do after that.

AEW: Dynamite airs on TBS on Wednesdays starting at 20:00 ET. Tune in to find out if the show will fix the situation and what can replace the originally planned rating match.