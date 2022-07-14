Jeff Goldblum will play a Greek god for Netflix after being an ordinary god for fans for so many years

When you think of Jeff Goldblum, recognizable roles like “Jurassic Park”, “Independence Day” and even advertising can come to mind Apartments.com . He even played the voice of God in an episode of Syfy’s Happy! Despite the fact that after so many years he was an ordinary god for fans, you can see how he plays a Greek god in a new series that is coming out on Netflix.

Stories from Greek mythology have touched the hearts of many fans of cinema and television, for example, the box office record of the DCEU film “Wonder Woman” and the upcoming series about Percy Jackson, which will be released on Disney+ streaming. According to Deadline, a new Greek mythology series starring Jeff Goldblum in the movie “Kaos” will appear on Netflix. Hugh Grant was originally supposed to play his role as the King of the Gods, but he had to withdraw due to lack of a date.

In this darkly comedic modern look at Greek mythology, the new show “Kaos” by the creator of the “End of the Fucking World” Charlie Covella will tell about how an insecure but vindictive Zeus wakes up one morning and realizes that he is starting to age. the paranoid way. This ensemble includes Janet McTeer from “The Ozarks”, Cliff Curtis from “Avatar: The Way of Water”, David Thewlis from “Harry Potter”, Aurora Perrineau from “The Prodigal Son” and many others. Georgie Banks-Davis of “I Hate Susie” is the lead director and executive producer, while Runyararo Mapfumo of “Sex Education” directs the second unit. Since Covell’s BAFTA-nominated series “The End of the Fucking World” has become a real hit for Netflix streamers, this dark but comedic take on Greek mythology is sure to attract more Covell fans.

It is not surprising that Jeff Goldblum of all the actors was chosen for the role of a modernized version of the Greek god. He is already God to all of us in the Disney+ documentary series “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” as we embark on a journey with him to discover aspects of the world we don’t know about. He also reunited with his Jurassic World pals Laura Dern and Sam Neal in Jurassic World: Dominion, reprising his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm. We can’t get enough of Goldblum, can we?

It’s no secret why fans continue to love Jeff Goldblum so much. He prepared to play a wonderfully dressed Grandmaster in “Thor: Ragnarok”, where he radiated the absurd energy that we remember him with. He also delighted the audience with the same crazy energy in Wes Anderson’s films, as, for example, when he was added to the cast of the ensemble “Grand Budapest Hotel” and “Water Life” with Steve Zissou. Not to mention his off-screen moments, like when he posts cute videos of himself singing with Sam Neal. It seems that the actor from Jurassic Park is ready for anything, and we will all be wondering where he will go next in his career.

Filming of the eight-part series Kaos is scheduled to begin this summer. While we may not have a premiere date yet, you can keep up to date with CinemaBlend’s TV premiere schedule so you’ll be the first to know when you’ll be able to see Kaos on your Netflix subscription.