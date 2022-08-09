One of the best defenders of the “Lions” got off to a great start at the training camp.

According to Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire, Jeff From Where was great throughout camp and easily became the team’s best fullback.

“Apart from one game, Okuda was turned off today. CB1 is easy throughout the camp. It’s not particularly close either,” Risdon tweeted.

This is the news that Lions fans want to hear, especially after Okuda suffered an achilles tear in the first week of last season.

He hopes to live up to expectations this season after a very promising rookie season in 2020.

He finished this campaign with 47 tackles (41 solo), one interception and two passes defended.