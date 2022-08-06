Jeff Davis Confirms When The Wolf Cub Movie Will Be Set on the Franchise Timeline

The creator of “Wolf Cub” Jeff Davis explains exactly where “Wolf Cub: The Movie” will get on the timeline of the series. The show, which ran for 6 seasons and 100 episodes between 2011 and 2017, was a dark reinterpretation of the classic comedy of the same name by Michael J. Fox 1984 about Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), a young man who becomes a werewolf. and discovers that his hometown of Beacon Hills is the center of supernatural activity. “The Wolf Cub: The Movie,” which premieres on Paramount+ later this year, will revive the series and lead to a brand new spin-off series called “The Wolf Pack.” The film reunites many members of the original cast of the series, including Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Linden Ashby as Noah Stilinski, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar and Tyler Hacklin as Derek Hale.

The film will continue with Scott McCall after the events of the last season of “The Wolf Cub”, in which a werewolf was forced to tear out his eyes to protect his friends and family. Although they had grown, they had become permanently red, and this was only the beginning of the sacrifices he had to make. At Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego, Posey said that in the film Scott moved away from his former life and postponed his role as a leader, focusing on the complex realities of adulthood. Although he is still haunted by what happened in Beacon Hills, he is trying to save his new life by working in the vet’s office.

Link: Everything we know about the movie “Little Wolf”

Although Posey revealed these details about Scott McCall, it is still unclear how much time has passed in the universe since the end of the series. However, Collider recently published a Comic-Con interview with Davis, Hacklin and Posey about Teen Wolf: The Movie. Soon the conversation turned to the topic of where exactly on the timeline the film will be located. Davis said he was referring to a specific timeline and that the film is set in 2026, so “Scott McCall is actually older than Tyler Posey.” Posey added that McCall is now 33 years old. Read the full quote below:

Jeff Davis: I guess I’m wrong. Because I made a timeline and I know what year the movie is set in. in fact, the year is 2026. And right now, in the movie, Scott McCall is actually older than Tyler Posey.

Tyler Posey: Yeah, I think I’m 33 years old. Can I say that? Scott McCall seems to be 33 years old. And I’m only 12! So… it’s pretty cool, right?

This jump in time was probably caused by the fact that Derek Hale has a 15-year-old son in the film. Eli Hale was played by Vince Mattis from Halloween 2018, for whom Hale played a role in the casting because he is the producer of a new project. Although little is known about Eli at the moment, he is likely to play a key role in connecting the film with the Wolf Pack.

Scott’s age in “The Wolf Cub: The Movie” probably became a strange inversion for Posey. As usual for television series set in high school, the actor was significantly older than his character for quite a long time. Indeed, in the first season, when McCall was only 16 years old, Posey himself was already 19. Of course, it will be interesting to see if this age difference (as well as the gap between the series and the movie) will affect how he plays the main character. character.