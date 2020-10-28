Jeff Bezos will be interested in buying CNN

Amazon founder and richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, would be interested in buying the North American news channel CNN. At least, that’s what sources from the FOX Business website report.

Speculation indicated that AT&T wanted to dispose of some assets after the purchase of Time Warner. Upon learning of the operator’s intention, Bezos would have shown interest in making an offer for the group’s news broadcaster.

Sources deny

The Broadband TV News website published another report that belies the initial information. According to the article, “sources close to” the businessman even denied that he would think about the new acquisition within the news media.

Although the original publication did not say which of the informants guaranteed the Bezos founder’s interest in CNN, AT&T also did not confirm that it had put the station up for sale.

It wouldn’t be new

If you really decide to buy the news channel, this would not be the billionaire’s first assault on the journalistic segment. In October 2013, Jeff Bezos – through his company Nash Holdings – purchased the Washington Post newspaper from Graham Holdings for $ 250 million.

Remember that the founder of Amazon is listed at the top of the list as one of the possible first trillionaires in the world. In August of this year, he became the first person to have a fortune of $ 200 billion.



