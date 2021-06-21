Jeff Bezos to stay in space, ask thousands in petition

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, is scheduled to travel into space, inaugurating a space tourism category for the company. The flight is expected to take place on July 20, but there are already people who do not want it to return to Earth. In petitions created on Change.org, more than 47,000 signatures have been collected so far.

There are two petitions in total, which aim to collect at least 25 thousand signatures each. They were created three days after the billionaire made the announcement at the beginning of the month. With the counter on the rise, one of them, titled “Don’t Let Jeff Bezos Return to Earth,” accumulates more than 28,000 signatures.

In the description, it is quoted: “Billionaires shouldn’t exist… on Earth or in space, but if they decide for the latter, let them stay there.” Another petition, as shown by Business Insider, was created by a user named Jose Ortiz and collects 19,000 signatures.

In it, Ortiz compares Bezos with the character Lex Luthor, “disguised as the alleged owner of a super successful online retail store.” In this, the description also mentions that the executive works “to gain control over the whole world”.

How will the flight from Bezos be

Bezos’ flight will take place in a New Shepard rocket on July 20th. In addition to him, his brother Mark Bezos will also participate in Blue Origin’s first manned flight. The 11-minute flight is expected to take them to the edge of space alongside a third crew member, the winner of Blue Origin’s $28 million seat auction.

Despite the discontent of subscribers, the capsule where the crew will be will separate from the booster, re-enter the atmosphere and land with the help of parachutes.