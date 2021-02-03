Jeff Bezos to leave the post of CEO of Amazon in 2021

Jeff Bezos letIn an email released on Tuesday (2), Jeff Bezos announced that he will step down as CEO of Amazon and that the transfer of command to Andy Jassy, ​​currently responsible for Amazon Web Services (AWS), has already started. “It is a big responsibility. When taken, it is difficult to pay attention to anything else,” said the executive, according to The Verge.

With the action, complements the billionaire, who will occupy the position of executive president, he will be able to focus on initiatives that he considers important to the company, in addition to other passions, citing Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin and The Washington Post.

The change, of course, is significant, since Bezos has been at the head of the technological giant since it founded it, in 1994. Under its management, the company came to dominate virtual commerce and established itself as a fundamental part of the modern web infrastructure, for through products offered by Amazon Web Services.

It is also worth mentioning that the subscription empire around Amazon Prime and devices such as Echo and Kindle, as well as the expressive participation in retail, born from the acquisition of supermarkets and Whole Foods, will be in new hands – after a smooth departure from the emblematic figure of the corporate day-to-day of something worth about US $ 1.7 trillion.

Who is Andy Jassy?

Well-known face of Amazon, Andy Jassy, ​​Jeff Bezos’ successor, joined the team in 1997 and has led AWS since its founding in 2003, having become CEO of the sector in 2016. His experience in the field, leading something that could bring down the internet entire regions in case of malfunction, is an indicator of the future direction of the company.

Competitors have already adopted a similar stance, like Microsoft, which in 2014 named Satya Nadella, an essential part of the company’s cloud and server businesses in the past. In the case of Amazon, the process should be completed in the third quarter of this year.