Jeff Bezos Prepares To Step Down

Jeff Bezos is preparing to leave his post. The company’s new CEO will be Andy Jassy, ​​who currently runs AWS. Jeff Bezos, who doubled his fortune during the pandemic, will soon hand over the chair of CEO to Andy Jassy. Jassy, ​​who is now CEO of AWS, will take over the umbrella company in July.

Andy Jassy to take Amazon CEO seat

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who recently lost the title of the richest person in the world, is preparing to retire in July.

Jassy, ​​CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS), will take over the Amazon umbrella company on July 5th. Jassy was assigned to AWS in 2003, which provides server services to large companies such as Netflix, Spotify and Fortnite.

Jassy, ​​who earned $13.5 billion in AWS in the last quarter of 2020, is considered the most suitable name for the CEO seat. Many analysts state that Jassy is one of the most important executives in Amazon history.

Commenting on the subject, Jeff Bezos said, “As Chief Executive Officer, I will continue to engage with key Amazon initiatives. I am also happy that I will have the time and energy to focus on Day 1 Fund, Bezos World Fund, Blue Origin, Washington Post and other hobbies. ” used the expressions.