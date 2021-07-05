Jeff Bezos Leaves Amazon This Monday (5)

Jeff Bezos: This Monday (5), Jeff Bezos is leaving his position as CEO of Amazon. After 27 years at the helm of the e-commerce giant, Bezos must devote himself to other projects, such as in the space exploration company Blue Origin and in investment funds. The billionaire had already revealed the news at the end of May, at an investor conference.

Bezos passes the CEO’s baton, for the first time in the company’s history, to Andy Jassy. Prior to taking the role, Jassy was responsible for cloud computing, Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Amazon is currently at its best. In the fourth quarter of 2020, it posted net income of US$7.2 billion, an increase of 118% compared to the same period in 2019. Bezos was the first person in the world to accumulate assets of over US$200 billion, according to Forbes.

Future

With the move, Jassy will have to deal with important issues that are still ongoing, such as social and labor issues reported by company employees and the antitrust investigation against the biggest big techs, including Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple.

“He has the highest of standards, and I guarantee that Andy will never let the universe keep us common. He has the energy to keep alive in us what made us special,” Bezos says of the replacement.