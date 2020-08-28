Jeff Bezos is the first to save $ 200 billion in fortune

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos became the first person in the world to accumulate a fortune of $ 200 billion, the equivalent of more than $ 1.1 trillion, at the current price. The mark was reached on Wednesday (26), according to Forbes.

The publication estimates that the richest man in the world has a net worth of $ 204.6 billion at the moment, after he earned $ 4.9 billion over the day, with the 2% rise in the giant’s shares of online commerce.

This mark is the largest ever recorded by the magazine, since it started to follow the fortunes of the richest people on the planet, in the early 1980s. Even adjusting for inflation, no billionaire came close to this wealth – the one who came closest to the achievement was Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, whose net worth exceeded $ 100 billion in 1999, the equivalent of $ 158 billion today.

Bezos ‘fortune, which equals 1% of the United States’ Gross Domestic Product (GDP), is due, for the most part, to Amazon’s shares – he currently holds an 11% stake in the company. In addition, he owns Blue Origin, a space exploration company competing with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, and The Washington Post, in addition to owning other investments.

Wealth increased during the pandemic

With people turning to Internet shopping more and more due to social distancing provisions to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Amazon broke revenue records during the pandemic, according to Bloomberg.

This resulted in an increase in the shares of the online retailer and, consequently, an increase in Bezos’ wealth, whose net worth was US $ 115 billion on January 1 of this year, with a very significant increase in just over six months.



