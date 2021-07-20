Jeff Bezos, Founder of Amazon, Goes Into Space; Check The Images

Jeff Bezos: This Tuesday (20), Blue Origin performed its first manned flight. The group included Jeff Bezos, founder of the startup, his brother Mark, American aviator Wally Funk and an 18-year-old young man. The live broadcast began at 8:30 am and the release of New Shepard was scheduled for 9:00 am, but it was only held at 10:10 am (Brasilia time).

In total, the flight lasted 10 minutes 22 seconds and was broadcast live on Blue Origin’s official channel. The crew went to the edge of space, at an altitude of 100 kilometers, and returned by parachute to Texas. After coming out of the capsule, Bezos claimed it was “the best day of his life”.