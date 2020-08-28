Jeff Bezos becomes first person with $ 200 billion fortune

Last Wednesday (26), Amazon founder Jeff Bezos became the first person in the world to achieve $ 200 billion in wealth. The information was provided by the magazine specializing in financial affairs Forbes.

The executive’s estimated fortune would have reached $ 204.6 billion that day, after increasing another $ 4.9 billion with a 2% increase in the shares of his retail giant. Until then, no one had reached this mark globally according to the measurements of the period, since the early 1980s.

When considering inflation adjustments, the one who had come closest was Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, with a net worth of more than $ 100 billion in 1999 – which would be around $ 158 billion today.

With an 11% stake in Amazon today, all the money belonging to Bezos would equal 1% of the United States’ Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It is worth remembering that he still has other investments, such as the ownership of The Washington Post newspaper and the space exploration company Blue Origin.

The new coronavirus pandemic would also have contributed to the high profits of the world’s richest man. This is because the large volume of online purchases in its retail platform, in recent months, contributed to the great growth of the company’s papers.

Remember that Jeff Bezos is ranked at the top of the list as one of the possible first trillionaires in the world.



