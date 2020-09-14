Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk’s Jet Sold with Bitcoin

Aviatrade, a private aircraft sales firm, announced a new campaign and announced that it was selling with Bitcoin. The multi-million dollar company, indicating that it is sold not only with BTC but also with other crypto currencies, even sells the private jet type used by many famous names such as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk with BTC.

According to the news shared by Business Insider, the “jet of billionaires” known as the Gulfstream G650ER can now be purchased directly from Aviatrade’s website with cryptocurrencies. This was actually the first plane that the company put up for sale with cryptocurrencies.

Gulfstream G650ER Is Sold With Bitcoin

The six-year-old plane is known to be the Gulfstream’s largest jet. This extreme luxury jet, which is waiting for its new owner in exchange for $ 40 million or 3,859 Bitcoin, actually shows how much the industry has undergone. The coronavirus epidemic has been the main factor driving Aviatrade to this innovation. It was stated that an alternative method like this was introduced, as the payment to be made with cash was stuck with both cross-border restrictions and some restrictions related to the disease.

In a statement made by Aviatrader President Philip Rushton, it was stated that this was a method used because of the Corona. However, Aviatrade is not the first company to do this. Previously, Kaizen Aerospace also stated that you can pay for all services with Bitcoin.

In addition, Bitcoin payment provider Bitpay has introduced a similar innovation to several institutions it mediates.



