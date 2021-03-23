Jeep reveals fully electric Wrangler concept

The Jeep revealed on Monday (22) images of the 100% electric version of the Wrangler, which will be officially presented during the next spring rally held annually by the brand in the Moab Desert, Utah (United States).

Called the Jeep Magneto Concept, the car is based on the two-door Wrangler Rubicon 2020, with an engine with 285 hp of power, 37.7 kgfm of torque, six-speed manual transmission, acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.8 seconds and all-wheel drive, depending on the automaker.

The electric Wrangler is powered by a 70 kWh battery, divided into four modules mounted separately. One of them is where the fuel tank would be in the conventional version, while the others are close to the front wheels, above the engine and in the rear trunk.

Although it reported that the battery has an 800-volt architecture, the brand belonging to the Stellantis group did not reveal the autonomy of the electric car or details about the charging. She only reported the existence of two 12-volt systems, one dedicated to lighting and radio, among other internal elements, and the second for external components such as the trailer.

No release forecast

The electrified 4×4 model will have its performance tested between March 27 and April 4 at the Easter Jeep Safari event, in Moab, along with three other concepts of the brand, facing tours on trails and other terrains full of challenges when new details about the Jeep Magneto Concept may be released.

But as it is a conceptual model, there is still no release forecast for the all-electric Wrangler. Meanwhile, the manufacturer continues to sell the Wrangler 4xe, a plug-in hybrid version of the classic SUV, which combines an electric motor with a combustion engine.