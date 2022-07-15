Jedi: Survivor’s biggest problem is the saturation of “Star Wars”

The long-awaited Star Wars: Jedi Survivor game will hit store shelves next year, but due to the seemingly endless media cycle of Star Wars —especially in the period between Episode III and Episode IV — there are concerns that the game may struggle with saturation. Despite the success and large number of views of such series as “Star Wars: Rebels” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, there is a growing feeling that it is necessary to explore different eras of the “Star Wars” universe, for example, the Supreme Republic, shown in “Star Wars: Eclipse”. at the same time, most of the modern media is focused on the dark times between “Revenge of the Sith” and “New Hope”. While this era of the canonical timeline is exciting and involves the interaction of many of the series’ favorite characters, there is a growing sense of saturation given how many recent stories occupy this place on the timeline, and Andor is due to add to the list later in 2022. .

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the sequel to the 2019 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game, which received critical acclaim for its smooth lightsaber gameplay and emotional canonical story. Jedi: Survivor takes place in 9 BBY — five years after the Fallen Order — and will continue with the main character Cal Kestis evading the Inquisitors and the Empire while he struggles with guilt for being one of the last surviving Jedi. As in the first game, Jedi: Survivor will introduce new characters to the “Star Wars” myths, including the dark imperial senator shown in the first trailer.

However, despite the fact that Respawn told an exciting storyline with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, several years have passed, and the setting and premise of the game are now less unique. The recently completed “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is one of many media materials dedicated to the surviving Star Wars prequels “Jedi” between “Revenge of the Sith” and “New Hope”. The list of Jedi who escaped Order 66 is growing every year. one of them. The iconography of the pre-Episode IV era is now also more familiar to Star Wars fans who are used to Inquisitors appearing in animation, video games, and now live action in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Andor is also going to draw attention to this era, and although Star Wars Jedi: Survivor can do little with the excess of content that shares its setting, there is a danger that the sequel will look less like a unique part of a galaxy far, far away. away.

The action of the movie “Star Wars: Jedi: Survivor” takes place in a well-lit era

Even taking into account the saturation faced by “Jedi: Survivor” with Obi-Wan Kenobi, “Star Wars: Rebels” (which had 75 episodes) and many other comics and media that took place during this period, it should also be noted that the upcoming Andor will also take place between “Revenge Sith” and “New Hope”. Fortunately, for the sake of variety, Andor will focus not on the Jedi, but rather on the formation of the Rebel Alliance through the eyes of Cassian Andor, which takes place five years before his adventures in Rogue One: Star Wars: Stories. Given that much of the “Star Wars” universe is underestimated and used in the media (for example, events before the prequel trilogy), it is a pity that overblown attention is being paid to a period that could become — if it were not already – saturated by the end of next year.

Despite the understandable excitement about the upcoming release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, as fans are optimistic about what the next step in Cal Kestis’ journey will be, there are serious concerns that the recent media catalog will saturate the world. The game should create an understandable, original story that will breathe life into Cal’s adventures and not make him feel like a minor character in the main stories shown in TV series – which could be achieved without returning characters like Darth Vader. Whatever the future of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, considering abandoning the period between the prequels and the original trilogy can keep the stories fresh and avoid the risk of saturation and repetition.