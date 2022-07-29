Jedi: Survivor can answer the lingering question of Darth Maul from “Star Wars”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor seems to be breaking new ground, judging by what has been shown about it so far, and it may tie together more disparate threads than expected, including the return of beloved characters like Darth Maul. The potential for Darth Maul to appear in the game has been swirling around the rumor mill in recent days, and it could further narrow the gap between his appearance in Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels.

[Attention: This article contains spoilers for the films “Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order”, “Star Wars: Clone Wars” and “Solo: Star Wars. Stories”.]

If this rumor turns out to be true, it may well fit into the narrative, setting and tone of Jedi: Survivor. One of the most important gaps in the history of Darth Maul begins in the finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, when Maul escapes from the crashed Venator aboard a stolen shuttle heading to unknown places. After that, Mole established himself as the leader of the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate, as shown in Han Solo: Star Wars: Stories. The Solo action mostly takes place in 10 DB, while in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor the year is 9 DB, so theoretically the Pier will still be in power. If Mol really plays a role in the story of Jedi: Survivor, he could talk about his experience after the Purge, and he really would have good reasons for doing so.

It is rumored that Darth Maul often appears in objects set between the original trilogy of the Skywalker Saga and the prequel trilogy, due to the vague nature of his location during this time period. However, one of the recent rumors had both credibility and moderate expectations. Reacting to the teaser trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in the XboxEra podcast, insider Nick Baker said that he was told that a Pier could appear in the game, although at that time there was information a year ago. Baker has a history of providing accurate information, but the leak is already so old that even if it was true when he heard it, it could have been undone during development. However, the theory remains plausible and could lead to Jedi: Survivor answering some lingering questions about wayward Sith.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Can Show How Mole Founded Crimson Dawn

Before the Purge, Mol had already served as the leader of the Crimson Dawn when the Clone Wars were coming to an end. He defeated several criminal organizations in his quest to rule Mandalore, which he did for a while. In the end, he was captured by Darth Sidious, escaped in the comics “Son of Dathomir” and returned to Mandalore, after which his Collective of Shadows absorbed the Crimson Dawn. In the latest season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, there’s even a cameo role by Dryden Vos Solo (Paul Bettany), showing that most of the Mall’s infrastructure already existed before the fall of the Jedi Order. As for where Darth Maul is in Jedi: Fallen Order, he was probably in the process of creating Crimson Dawn, which made him an important player in future stories.

Little is currently known about the history of Jedi: Survivor, but its connection to the timeline and the scope of its predecessor make it an ideal place to expand on important touchstones such as the rise and fall of the Jetty. The story of Crimson Dawn was also sparsely detailed during this time period, but Mol states in the Crimson Kingdom comic book series that he intends to use his resources to resist the Empire, which will combine his interests with Cal’s, at least temporarily. After Of the Fallen Order, Cal could visit many planets in search of ways to fight back against the Empire, where he could easily cross paths with Maul or his agents.

Darth Maul is perfect for the movie “Star Wars: Jedi: Survivor’s Story”

Although the Pier has not yet been shown in promotional materials, it can even play a relatively small role in the game, but at the same time have a great influence. Since Maul’s main goal is to take revenge on Kenobi and the Sith, it would be simple to weave his story into the new exploits of Cal Kestis, forcing Maul to look for some source of information or power. In addition to the fact that their goals coincide, the Pier can also serve as a powerful parallel and opponent of Cal. Both men have survived the purge and are being persecuted by the Empire, and introducing Cal to another enemy of the Empire who uses behind-the-scenes methods can become a big source of internal conflict.

Besides Cal, Fallen Order’s night sister Merrin also had a deep connection with Maul. Both are from Dathomir, and Mol fought against General Grievous during his conquest of the planet, although in the end he had to flee.