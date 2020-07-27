Jeanne Baret: Google creates Doodle to honor explorer

Google is honoring the anniversary of the birth of botanist and explorer Jeanne Baret with a Doodle. The Frenchwoman was born on July 27, 1740 and was the first woman to be part of an expedition that sailed the world, in 1766, when she collected more than 6 thousand species of plants. When passing through Brazil, she would have baptized the flowers that today are called “bougainvilles”.

Jeanne Baret’s Doodle can be viewed in both the computer and mobile versions of the search engine. The illustration shows the explorer on board a ship, surrounded by bougainvilles. The letters “o” in the word Google are formed by two nautical maps. Doodle is being shown in Brazil, France, Canada, several countries in South America, Europe, Africa and Asia, in addition to Australia and New Zealand.

Born 280 years ago in the region in the city of Autun, in the region of Burgundy, France, Jeanne Baret had a rural education and started to specialize in the discovery and identification of plants. In 1760, he became an assistant to the famous botanist Philibert Commerson. At the time, French law did not allow women to be present on navy expeditions, so Jeanne disguised herself as a man to accompany Commerson on an expedition aboard the ship Étoile, which left in 1765.

During the trip, the duo collected more than 6,000 species of plants, including the “bugainville” flower, while in Brazil. After three years of expedition, Jeanne was discovered and left by the crew in Tahiti. For years, she stayed in the country and also in Mauritius, until she returned to France, where she was recognized as the first woman to circumnavigate the world.

Jeanne died on August 5, 1807, at the age of 67. 205 years later, in 2012, he received a botanical honor that put his name on a then newly discovered plant, Solanum baretiae, considered a species close to common vegetables, such as tomatoes, eggplants and potatoes.



