Jean Grey is the first member of the MCU X—Men in This Clever Marvel Theory

Mutants are now officially part of the MCU after the shocking revelation of Miss Marvel, and one fan theory suggests that Marvel is setting up Jean Grey to appear in “Miracles” as the first member of the X-Men in the franchise. Three years after Disney acquired Fox, Ms. Marvel’s revelation about Kamala Khan’s abilities was the conclusion that the MCU came to an open discussion of mutants on Earth-616. Patrick Stewart’s Professor X appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Disney+ is working on X-Men 97, but no live action X-Men or TV show has been announced yet.

Up until the Miss Marvel finale, there was no shortage of theories as to where and how the MCU would introduce mutants in the 616 universe. Many speculated that Thanos’ click could activate Gene-X, while others believed that mutants would be raised from the multiverse due to the invasion. Instead of any overly complicated explanation, Marvel simply removed the word “mutation” at the end of “Miss Marvel” because the episode played a classic musical theme from the animated series “X-Men”. However, the fact that Ms. Marvel is a mutant in the MCU still leaves a lot of questions open, mostly regarding how the X-Men will be presented.

Since Marvel has decided to make Miss Marvel a mutant, it is unlikely that a multiverse event will be required for the rest of the mutants to get into the MCU. Therefore, it shouldn’t be long before other mutants are revealed in phases 4, 5 and 6, even if it takes time for the X-Men movie or show. For example, Namor, a mutant from the comics, will appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Wakanda Forever trailer hints that Marvel will retain Namor’s mutant origins, further reinforcing the idea that X-Men-related characters are already in the MCU. Based on this idea, a fan theory (via Reddit) predicts who will be the first real X—Men mutant in the MCU – Jean Grey. According to the theory, Jean Grey will appear in “Miracles” as an allusion to the fact that in the comics she was originally called “Marvel Girl”. Jean Grey in “Miracles” will work on a meta level, given the title of the movie, but it will also make sense, given how the MCU represents mutants.

Explanation of the name Jean Grey from Marvel Girl

Jean Grey has been a member of the X-Men since the creation of the superhero team. In her initial appearance in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s X—Men, Jean Grey had a superhero alias – Marvel Girl. While the title “Marvel Girl” never became as famous as Scott Summer’s “Cyclops” or Bobby Drake’s “Ice Man,” Jean Grey’s “X-Men” name continued to be used for many years. It was only in the 90s that Jean Grey officially ceased to be a Marvel girl, which coincided with the beginning of a new era of X-Men not only in comics, but also on television, and then in movies. More recently, during Jonathan Hickman’s House of X comics arc, Jean Grey started using her Marvel Girl title again.

Theory: Jean Grey will appear in “Miracles”

The title of “Miracles”, the sequel to “Captain Marvel”, hints at the fact that the film has three main roles — Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambo. In “Marvels,” Captain Marvel, Miss Marvel and Monica Rambo, who currently has no superhero name, will team up in the MCU for the first time. However, according to fan theory, the name “Miracles” hides the fourth hero of “Marvel” — Jean Grey, the Marvel Girl. Jean Grey’s debut in “Miracles” would be a perfect callback to the original superhero character’s name in the comics, and it would make the decision to call the sequel to “Captain Marvel” “Miracles” even more interesting. The audience already knows that Carol, Kamala and Monica will star in Miracles, but the appearance of Jean Grey in the film would be an interesting surprise. In Marvels, there may be a young Jean Grey, still bearing the name Marvel Girl, who will appear to help or recruit Ms. Marvel into the X-Men team.

Jean Grey in “Miracles” can improve the disclosure of “Miss Marvel” about mutants

While Ms. Marvel’s announcement that Kamala Khan is a mutant in the MCU was fascinating, many feel that it added little to the series’ story and effectively nullified much of what had been established about Ms. Marvel’s powers and origins. . Ms. Marvel’s next confirmed appearance in the MCU will be in “Miracles,” which means the movie has a better chance to recoup the last-minute revelation that Kamala is a mutant. Jean Grey in “Miracles” was able to establish a connection between Kamala and the X-Men, which made the disclosure more meaningful. Even if Ms. Marvel never joins the X-Men in the MCU, the Marvels could at least show through Jean Grey what the X-Men know about this young, powerful mutant superhero.