Jean-Claude Carrièrre, one of the greatest screenwriters

The French writer, director and screenwriter, Jean-Claude Carrière, died this Monday morning (8). The information was confirmed by his daughter to Agence France-Presse. According to Kiara Carrière, her father did not suffer from any illness and ended up dying “while sleeping”, at 89, at his home in Paris.

Successful partnership

The playwright worked two decades with Luis Buñuel, another great name in the history of cinema. He met Spanish at the 1963 Cannes Film Festival, from where they followed together professionally for two decades.

Together, the two signed the script for major works of world cinema, such as Belle de Jour (1967), The Milky Way (1969), The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie (1972), The Phantom of Freedom (1974) and This Obscure Object of Wish (1977).

Considered one of the great screenwriters in the history of cinema, he worked with other giants in the market, such as Volker Schlondorff, Peter Brook, Nagisa Oshima and Milos Forman.

Jean-Claude Carrièrre was nominated for an Oscar for several works, such as The Unsustainable Lightness of Being, This Obscure Object of Desire and The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie. The Frenchman won an Oscar for writing the short film Feliz Aniversário in 1963. In 2014, he received an honorary Oscar for his achievements during his lifetime.

With more than 150 published works, including stories, interviews, books and scripts, Carrière will receive a tribute in Paris. According to his daughter, he will be buried in his native Colombières-sur-Orb, in the south of France.