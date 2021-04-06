JBL Xtreme 3 in Brazil with its design and powerful sound

This Monday (5), JBL announced the arrival of a new speaker in the national market, the Xtreme 3. The model has a robust design, waterproof and dust resistant, with powerful sound and reinforced bass. – in addition to attractive functions, such as the PartyBoost mode, which allows you to synchronize other units to increase the area of ​​sound reproduction.

Thanks to support for Bluetooth 5.1, the JBL Xtreme 3 has a more stable and improved connection to external devices. Its sound signature is aimed at the lower frequencies, reproduced by the set of speakers in the chassis, composed of four drivers and two bass radiators – which stand out for the immersion provided.

With up to 15 hours of playback, which are due to its 36.3 Wh battery, the Xtreme 3 can also be used as an external battery to charge a cell phone that is connected to it. In this sense, the speaker itself takes about two and a half hours to complete a full recharge via USB-C.

The JBL Xtreme 3 is now available on the official website of the brand in two different colors, black and blue, with a suggested value of R $ 1,899.00. Check out more information about the model by clicking here.