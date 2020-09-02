JBL unveils new speakers, noise-canceling headphones

JBL unveiled the JBL Go 3, JBL Clip 4 and JBL Xtreme 3 speakers. The products bring important design changes, such as the larger logo, silicone parts to increase the adhesion to surfaces, as well as handles and hooks to facilitate transportation. The manufacturer also introduced the JBL Live Free NC + and JBL Reflect Mini NC headphones, both with a focus on noise cancellation and the fully wireless type.

Other news are the JBL PartyBox 310, with up to 240 Watts RMS of power and wheels for easy transport, and JBL Partybox On the Go, which comes with a wireless microphone to liven up parties, in addition to the already characteristic LED lights. For now, there is still no information on the arrival of the products on the Brazilian market.

The new speakers stand out for the changes in design. Among them is the presence of resources that facilitate day-to-day transportation. Clip 4 and Xtreme 3 follow with their solutions, while JBL Go 3 brings a kind of rope that allows you to hold the device with just one finger and is new on the line.

In addition, its shape has changed slightly, leaving aside the top and bottom edges and bringing a fabric finish, which follows the pattern of other products of the manufacturer. As for color options, JBL promises seven variations for both Go 3 and Clip 4.



