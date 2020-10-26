JBL Tune 125TWS arrives in Brazil for R $ 649

JBL announced a new addition to the JBL Tune line in the Brazilian market, the JBL Tune 125TWS. The pair of wireless headphones offers up to 8 hours of uninterrupted playback and exclusive brand technologies to provide an immersive and practical experience.

The JBL Tune 125TWS costs R $ 649 and has a Bluetooth 5.0 connection, JBL PureBass technology and a 5.8 mm dynamic driver, promising more accurate and immersive bass.

The phone has a charging case that takes another 24 hours of playback, guarantees an hour of use in just 15 minutes of charging and has a USB-C port.

The phone has Google FastPair to pair with Android 6.0 phones (or higher), ensuring a joint experience: just open the charging case for the headphones to be connected to the phones.

Under construction, the look of the JBL Tune 125TWS is elegant and discreet when put on the ear, with operation indicated by a white LED. Its shape is prominent and may not adapt to all types of ears.

The phone does not have a gesture interface, therefore, it does not guarantee a change in volume directly from the earbuds, nor does it have a specific app for customization. The only way to adjust the volume or equalize the sound is through the tools inserted in the paired smartphone. In addition, the handset is not IP certified, offering no protection for physical activity, excessive dust, rain or diving.

In general, it is an interesting model for those looking for quality sound at a reasonable price, but the JBL Tune 125TWS fails to deliver popular features and replaces some practicalities with others.



