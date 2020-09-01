JBL Quantum Duo, the brand’s first ‘gamer speaker’

JBL Quantum Duo is the brand’s first gamer speaker in Brazil. The product was launched on Monday (31) and joins the headsets of the Quantum line, with a suggested price of R $ 1,299.

The speaker is compatible with PCs, consoles and even cell phones or tablets, bringing Bluetooth connectivity as a differential. In addition, the JBL box brings Dolby Digital technology for a more immersive sound and light effects with RGB LEDs that promise to accompany the sounds of gambling.

In addition to Bluetooth connectivity, Quantum Duo has a 3.5 mm auxiliary input to connect via P2 cable, and also allows connection via USB with the appropriate cable. Thus, the range of products to which the user can match the box increases.

According to JBL, the model has a power of 20 Watts RMS and has JBL QuantumSound Signature technology. This feature promises to improve playback, ensuring immersive and realistic sounds that can help the player in different types of games.

The model’s LED lights are accompanied by special effects that, according to the brand, can even move according to the sound, which results in an undulating effect to expand the atmosphere of the game.



