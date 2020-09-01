JBL Quantum Duo: gamer speaker launches for $ 1,300

JBL announced the launch of the JBL Quantum DUO computer speaker in Brazil. Announced at CES20 in January, the box arrives in the country costing $ 1,299 with a focus on the gamer audience. In addition to it, the brand has also launched here the Quantum line of headsets.

Quantum DUO brings support for technologies like Dolby Atmos and JBL QuantumSOUND. According to JBL, the product offers a “unique space audio experience”. It has 20 Watts RMS of power, a 2.5 “woofer and a 0.75” tweeter. The frequency response of the box is 60 Hz to 20 KHz.

A detail that does not go unnoticed is the support of an RGB LED that can be customizable. The box creates a light effect that must accompany the sound, shifting the color spectrum.

The brand also details that Quantum DUO “offers high quality to enjoy your favorite music via streaming”. It brings Bluetooth 4.2 and compatibility with computers, smartphones and consoles via P2 cable (3.5 mm) – just connect it to the video game, for example, to start listening.

Another detail is that the set weighs 2.8 kg – the dimensions are (W × H × D): 89 × 210 × 176 mm (each). It is also compatible with microUSB cables.



