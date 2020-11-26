JBL PartyBox On-The-Go arrives in Brazil for R $ 2,199

JBL announced the arrival of the PartyBox On-The-Go speaker in Brazil. The product was unveiled at IFA 2020 and can now be purchased in our country for the suggested price of R $ 2,199, leaving R $ 1,979.10 in the ticket through the official brand store.

The wireless speaker combines powerful sound with portability. The device has a body with IPX4 protection, ensuring splash resistance, side openings and also a handle, in order to facilitate transport.

The product battery delivers up to six hours of battery life away from the outlet. PartyBox On-The-Go uses a low-power Bluetooth 4.2 connection to communicate with smartphones and stream music.

In addition, the housing construction includes USB and auxiliary cable inputs. The product also comes with a wireless microphone, which can be used for karaoke and improvised shows.

The 100W power system includes a 5.25 inch (133 mm) woofer and two 1.75 inch (44 mm) tweeters. The building also features colored lights that can be synchronized to the beat of the song.

Below, you can find more technical specifications of the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go. Check out extra details on the manufacturer’s website.

Electric power input: 100 to 240 V ~, 50/60 Hz

Internal battery: 18 Wh

Power consumption: 60 W

Output power: 100 W RMS

USB output: 5 V 2.1 A

Signal-to-noise ratio (S / N):> 80 dBA

Frequency response: 50 Hz to 20 kHz

Battery charge time: less than 3.5 hours

Battery life: up to 6 hours

Bluetooth version: 4.2

Bluetooth range: up to 10 m

USB format: FAT 16, FAT 32

USB file formats: .mp3, .wma and .wav

Package dimensions (W × H × D): 490 x 245 x 228 mm / 19.3 x 9.6 x 9.0 in.

Net weight: 7.5 kg / 16.5 lb



