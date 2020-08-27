JBL LIVE 650BT headset: is it worth it?

The JBL is known for high quality Bluetooth boxes, in addition to having good models of headphones, especially for those who like strong and powerful bass. But the company also has some models of headphones with other highlights, such as the LIVE 650BT, whose main differential is active noise cancellation.

With so many options with this feature on the market, the question remains: is the JBL model good? If you are thinking about which headset to buy, want to know what this model offers and what its strengths and weaknesses are, below is a summary of it. Thus, you will be able to assess whether the LIVE 650BT meets your needs, or whether it is better to invest in some other option.

This is always the most important information for any headset. And in this case, JBL got it right again. The LIVE 650BT is equipped with powerful 40 mm drivers, ensuring more precision and sound quality. In addition, it has a dynamic boost to the bass, a feature that helped popularize the JBL with other models. But if you prefer something more balanced, just configure the application developed for the phone and have the music the way you prefer to listen.

Design and comfort

Another favorable point for this JBL headset is its premium design, which creates a beautiful look and a resistant finish. The phone is very comfortable on the head, although it can be a little heavy for those who intend to use it for physical activities. Foams also offer a good experience, drowning out much of the ambient sound, allowing you to focus on the music.

On the other hand, the cover that accompanies the product is made of fabric, offering no protection against impacts. Because it is a model that can be found from R $ 970, having this protection is important and it is worth investing in a more resistant case.

It is also important to highlight that the phone has dedicated buttons for volume control, to pause the songs and to activate the personal assistant. However, the latter is only compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, so if you are an Apple user, it will be of no use, as it cannot be reconfigured for other functions.

Noise cancellation

This is the main weakness of the LIVE 650BT, as its noise cancellation is very discreet. For this reason, if you insist on this feature, this is not the ideal model. The feature is present and can be perceived, but you will still hear what is going on around you.

Drums

Here, this JBL headset gets it right again. With an autonomy of up to 20 hours with noise cancellation on, this value can rise to up to 30 hours, according to JBL, when disabling the feature. Your recharge takes approximately two hours to go from zero to 100%.

Worth it?

If noise cancellation is an important differentiator for you, this is not the best headset and there are other models in the same price range – or a little more expensive – that are more efficient. Although it has this feature as an important differential, here it leaves something to be desired and you will count more on the ability of the foams to muffle the ambient sound than on the active cancellation of the phone.

On the other hand, if you are looking for a good, comfortable and resistant phone and just want to listen to music during work or during some other activity, it is certainly an excellent option. The sound quality is very good and its battery has a duration that will allow you to stay with it for several hours.



