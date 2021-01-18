JBL launches new Tune 215TWS headphones

JBL has just presented in the Brazilian market its newest wireless headset that integrates the True Wireless portfolio (TWS, of completely wireless headphones): the JBL Tune 215TWS.

The company claims that the brand’s newest accessory “delivers the renowned audio quality of the segment’s leading global brand” in conjunction with “cutting-edge design” and long battery life, offering up to 25 hours of combined use: 5 hours with the phone battery is 100% charged and a further 20 total hours with the charging case charging.

The company also highlights the JBL PureBass sound technology, a feature that enhances the bass in music to deliver “one of the remarkable features of the brand”. It is still possible to use the Dual Connect feature, which allows the two headsets to be used independently.

JBL further states that the headset “was developed for maximum user comfort, even in times of prolonged use.”

The new JBL Tune 215TWS is now available for sale at the official JBL Brasil store for the suggested price of R $ 539 in up to 6x of R $ 89.83 or for R $ 845.10 in cash. The handset can be purchased in black or white color options.