JBL Launches Bluetooth Headphones With Autonomy of Up To 50 Hours in Brazil

JBL launched this Monday (19) a new premium line of Bluetooth headphones in the Brazilian market, aimed at more demanding professionals and consumers. The JBL Tour line offers two models with smart features like SilentNow, an adaptive noise canceling (ANC) that can be activated through an application.

The JBL Tour One is an over-ear headphone model, while the JBL Tour Pro+TWS is in-ear. Both promise great battery life. The Tour One is able to remain in operation for up to 50 hours in total, considering the charge available in the charger case and the ANC turned off. The Pro+TWS, under the same conditions, works for up to 32 hours, according to the brand.

The headphones are now available for purchase at the official JBL store. The headphones are sold in Brazil for R$ 1,700 and the in-ear option costs R$ 1,300.

Technical specifications

The Tour One has four microphones to capture voice and external noise to be processed by the ANC, if the user wants to be aware of the ambient sound. In the shell of the headphones, there are buttons to control volume and bluetooth pairing, and a P2 input for listening to wired music. Playback takes place from a 40mm driver, with 95dB playback sensitivity and 20Hz to 20kHz range.

The TWS has a slightly better sensitivity of 96 dB, but the range is the same as the Tour One. The in-ear model has IPX5 certification, which guarantees resistance to splashing water. The driver is 6.8 mm, size equivalent to accessories of the same type.

Smart features

The first two models on the JBL Tour offer personalization features, which let you choose between three different Bluetooth modes for playing music, videos and calls. From the application, you can activate Ambient Aware (to be aware of ambient sound) and Talk Thru (to fully immerse in the music) technologies. Devices support Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants.