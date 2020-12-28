JBL Go 3: what’s new in this Bluetooth speaker

JBL is very popular because of its speakers. There are models for different situations, from portable speakers to extremely powerful models, capable of livening up a big party. One of the most popular versions of the company is JBL Go, which enters its third generation.

In this article, we’ll explain what’s new in JBL Go 3 to help those looking to buy a Bluetooth speaker to meet their needs. Check out:

New look

Like the JBL Go 2 speaker, this new model keeps its compact size, serving very well for those who want an accessory to keep in their backpack and that is easy to carry. But we no longer have that square shape, the current model has a design that resembles a small capsule.

The new look is modern and elegant, which is reinforced by the coating texture with very expressive and striking details. There is no way that this accessory can go unnoticed.

On one side of the JBL Go 3 we find all the buttons to control the accessory. The actuators are in high relief, which makes it easy to quickly handle the speaker. The new model also comes with a small rope that can be useful for hanging the device or facilitating transport.

The JBL Go 3 is available in several exclusive colors, with completely new combinations. As in the previous model, JBL’s idea is to give the buyer the possibility to choose the color that best suits their style, always with vibrant colors and representing the latest fashion trends.

Battery, connection, IP67 rating and sound quality

In these departments, JBL Go 3 inherited the strengths of its predecessor. This Bluetooth speaker is capable of connecting to smartphones, tablets and any device that is compatible with this communication protocol. The Bluetooth version is 5.1, with A2DP 1.3 and AVRCP 1.6 profiles. It is also worth noting that the JBL Go 3 already has a USB connection type C, which is more modern and faster for charging.

Regarding the battery, we have a 2.7 Wh lithium-ion polymer component that takes about 2.5 hours for a full charge (5 V / 1 A). In music playback time, the JBL Go 3 is capable of reaching the mark of up to 5 hours, depending on the volume and the audio content to be played.



