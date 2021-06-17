JBL Clip 4, New Portable And Resistant Speaker, Arrives In Brazil

JBL Clip 4 portable speaker arrives in the Brazilian market in a redesigned version. The model features several upgrades that include a bold design, more sonic power, and greater endurance.

Ultraportable and light, the accessory stands out for its bold and imposing lines. Designed for adventurous users, it features a built-in carabiner to clip onto your backpack, belt, or buckles.

Most of the new features of JBL Clip 4 are inside. For example, the speaker features Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity that allows for extensive wire-free connection.

In addition to offering up to ten hours of playback, the device should surprise with its audio quality. Despite the compact design that fits in the palm of your hand, it brings 5W RMS of sound power with an emphasis on intense bass.

Another plus of the JBL Clip 4 is its IP67 rating against water and dust resistance. This turns the speaker into a companion for virtually any environment.

Following fashion trends

According to the manufacturer, JBL Clip 4 has a variety of colors inspired by the latest fashion trends. In this way, she combines tones and prints to please different consumers.

For now, the portable speaker is available in blue, red and black with orange in Brazil. With a suggested price of R$ 399, the accessory can be found at the brand’s official store.