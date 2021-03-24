JBL Charge 5, you can also charge your phone

Portable speakers have become their own space within today’s electronic devices. They are tiny, without cables and allow us to play music, podcasts, etc. with much higher sound quality than if we put the speaker of the mobile or tablet. And if you are looking for one, the JBL brand has renewed its Charge series with a new model that has just arrived in Spain.

JBL Charge 5

Resistant to water and dust, this speaker offers up to 20 hours thanks to an integrated battery that has already made the Charge range so popular. And it is this autonomy that also allows you to charge mobile phones and other devices via USB connection, so the battery of your devices is guaranteed on all types of trips and camping.

With an IP67 certification that guarantees its resistance to water and dust, the speaker can be used without fear in places with ‘dangerous’ elements for an electronic device such as the beach, or the pool for example. Charge 5 has 40W of power, in addition to its optimized drivers of great amplitude, which allow to reproduce the treble of an independent way and a deep bass.

Below € 200

Another function of the Charge 5 is that it allows you to combine it with other JBL loudspeakers with each other thanks to the PartyBoost function, which allows you to combine all the speakers with this function, to create your own sound environment. The latest version of the Charge range features a silicone casing and the striking JBL logo in a new design.

JBL Charge 5 is now available on the JBL website and other stores in the colors Black, Blue, Gray, Red, Teal and Camo for € 179.99.