JBL Announces New Headphone Line to Fight Samsung and Apple

Aiming to serve different audiences, JBL is expanding the True Wireless headset portfolio. With that, the North American manufacturer announced the models JBL Reflect Flow PRO, Tune 130NC and Tune 230NC. Despite not having announced prices for the Brazilian market, the brand promises the launch of new products here for February 2021.

The three accessories stand out for featuring long-lasting batteries, Active Noise Canceling (ANC) and certificates of resistance to rain and sweat. Also new is the compatibility with Google Assistant and Alexa.

JBL Reflect Flow PRO

With a battery life of up to 30 hours, the JBL Reflect Flow PRO can be used in the office or for physical activities. The model has the safe and comfortable Powerfin design and is IP68 certified against sweat, rain or dust.

In addition to the ANC, the accessory has six microphones and Smart Ambient mode, for participating in meetings and listening to music clearly. The model will sell starting in September for US$179.95 (about R$930, in the current conversion).

JBL Tune 130NC

The JBL Tune 130NC is the middle choice for music fans. Carrying IPX4 certification, the cordless headset enhances bass and offers up to 40 hours of playback.

For those who want to use the accessory for calls, the model has four microphones that promise to deliver “a crystal clear voice” to anyone on the other side. Scheduled for release in October, the product will sell for US$99.95 (about R$517).

JBL Tune 230NC

As per the manufacturer, the JBL Tune 230NC promises pure bass and “amazing sound in a wireless experience”. Keeping the modern design and IPX4 certification of the Tune 225 TWS, the new version features silicone tips for a more secure fit.

With fast charging and four microphones, the model allows for up to 40 hours of music playback. This product will also hit stores in October for US$99.95 (R$517).