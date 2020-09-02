JBL announces new active noise canceling headphones

In addition to the new speakers, JBL took advantage of its event this Wednesday morning (2) to make three new models of wireless headphones official – in the earbud format. They are: Live FREE NC +, Reflect MINI TWS and Tune 225TWS.

The highlights are due to the arrival of premium features to accessories, such as active noise cancellation and IPx7 certification, to grant resistance to products against sweat and splashing water. In addition, everyone can use the sides independently.

“We are introducing a range of new true wireless headphones that combine the powerful sound and bold design that JBL is known for with cutting-edge features. Active noise cancellation and IPx7 waterproofing significantly improve the versatility and performance of the headphones, and we are delighted to bring these features to our TWS headphones. We are also introducing our new Dual Connect + Sync technology. They match your device when the box is opened, and each headset connects immediately and independently, allowing you to answer calls on both sides and assign unique functions to the left and right. ”

Dave Rogers

President of Harman’s Lifestyle division

JBL Live FREE NC +

The first is JBL Live FREE NC +. Its motto is to allow the user to live free from distractions. The device features active noise cancellation and up to seven hours of playback time – or 21 hours combined with the charging case -, focused on life on the go.

There is no need for cables even when it is in its charging box, since it is compatible with Qi technology, to fill the wireless battery. The model supports Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistants through dedicated touch. In addition, it has IPx7, to be waterproof.

JBL Reflect MINI TWS

The JBL Reflect MINI TWS is the headset for those who like to go to the gym. It has a kind of safe “fin” and waterproof appearance, due to IPx7 certification. Its battery life reaches 7 hours of playback – or 21 hours combined.

This sports accessory also has active noise cancellation, to avoid distractions, and Smart Ambient technology, which keeps the user aware of his surroundings or allows him to chat with a close friend.

JBL Tune 225TWS

Successor to the Tune 220TWS, the JBL Tune 225TWS maintains the quality of the older model and adds more features, greater autonomy and promises improved sound. The headset features a 12 mm driver to provide Pure Bass Sound technology.

It lets you call friends in seconds and is also built for life on the go. Its battery lasts for 5 hours of playback – or 25 hours combined with the charging case.

Prices and availability

The three headphones will be available for purchase from next October on the international market, through the official JBL online store. There is still no forecast of arrival in Brazil. See prices:

JBL Live FREE NC +: € 159 (~ R $ 1,012)

JBL Reflect MINI TWS: € 149 (~ R $ 949)

JBL Tune 225TWS: € 99.99 (~ R $ 636)



