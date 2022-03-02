JBL Announces 3 New Wireless Headphones That Will Delight With Long Wear Times

JBL introduced its three new wireless headphones to consumers. The wireless headphones called Wave 200, Wave 300 and Tune 130NC seem to be appreciated with their features and designs. So what do these headphones offer?

When we compare JBL’s new wireless headphones with each other, we see that the best model is the Tune 130NC. Because this wireless headset comes to the fore both with its battery and active noise canceling feature. However, Wave 300 and Wave 200 are also equipped with features that cannot be underestimated. Let’s take a closer look at JBL’s wireless headphones together.

Introducing the JBL Tune 130NC

The JBL Tune 130NC, which has a noise canceling feature, enables the surrounding sounds to be heard without removing the headphones with its technology called Smart Ambient. The headphones, which are water and sweat resistant with IPX4 certification, also offer an impressive experience for athletes. Promising up to 2 hours of use with a 10-minute charge, the JBL Tune 130NC offers 24 hours of use even when the active noise canceling feature is active. The headset can be used for up to 40 hours with its box.

JBL Wave 300

Offering high sound quality with its 12 mm drivers, JBL Wave 300 offers up to 26 hours of use with its box. The headset, which can be used continuously for 1 hour with a 15-minute charge, also provides the possibility of one-piece charging. In this way, you can charge the earphones individually. The IPX2 certification on the headset promises water resistance.

JBL Wave 200

The JBL Wave 200 is a slightly more affordable version of the Wave 300. The headphones, which come with 8 mm drivers, have IPX2 certification, just like the Wave 300. Offering 5 hours of continuous use and up to 15 hours with the box, the JBL Wave 200 seems to be able to attract the attention of consumers who are looking for affordable wireless headphones.